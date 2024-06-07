Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.4 billion-$30.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.2 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

