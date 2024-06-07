HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.