Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.