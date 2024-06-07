Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.55

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 2735641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 541,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,056,041.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 915,990 shares of company stock worth $15,041,190 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

