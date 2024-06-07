Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. On average, analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after buying an additional 222,340 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

