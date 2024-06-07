Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 8,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 144,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Imunon from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Imunon, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
