ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
ING Groep Price Performance
Shares of ING opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.04.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ING Groep
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ING Groep
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.