ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

About ING Groep

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ING Groep by 17.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 257,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 92,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.