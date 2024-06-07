Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 358.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,178 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5,784.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PJAN opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.