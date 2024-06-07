Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,362.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $13.90 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at $48,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 489.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Boston Omaha by 864.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOC shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Omaha

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.