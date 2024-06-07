Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares during the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 6,111,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 736,924 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,919,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,466,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

