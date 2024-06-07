Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
