Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells 10,955 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23.

On Friday, March 15th, David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $1,065.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $899.99 and its 200-day moving average is $821.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 152,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

