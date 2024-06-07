Insider Selling: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Vice Chairman Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

