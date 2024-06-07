Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) COO Sells 5,731 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

