Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 6,893 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

