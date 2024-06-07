Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.46 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

