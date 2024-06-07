Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,943 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $103,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $197.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day moving average of $184.00. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $212.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

