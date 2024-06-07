Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Critical Comparison

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 0.59% 0.32% 0.24% Grom Social Enterprises -386.01% -89.97% -70.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $474.37 million 3.15 $7.24 million $0.01 932.93 Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million 1.08 -$12.53 million ($11.67) -0.04

Analyst Ratings

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Integral Ad Science and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 3 11 0 2.79 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus target price of $16.77, indicating a potential upside of 79.93%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Grom Social Enterprises on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.