International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $637.22

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 637.22 ($8.16) and traded as high as GBX 652 ($8.35). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 652 ($8.35), with a volume of 32,180 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 631.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 637.22. The company has a market capitalization of £252.43 million, a PE ratio of 620.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

