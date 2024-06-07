Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,361.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 244,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after buying an additional 241,997 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 157,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

