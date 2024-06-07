Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 539.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

