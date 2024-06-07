Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,066,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

