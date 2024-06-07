iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $6.18 Average PT from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

iQIYI stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,669,000 after acquiring an additional 467,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,653,000 after acquiring an additional 170,227 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd raised its position in iQIYI by 22.3% during the third quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 65.4% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

