iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.98

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.98 and last traded at $121.89, with a volume of 62487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
