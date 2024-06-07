iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.98

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.98 and last traded at $121.89, with a volume of 62487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 310,166 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

