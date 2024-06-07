iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIB. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $387,000.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

