iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 85,770 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $49.89.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,997,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 605.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

