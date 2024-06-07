iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH) Trading Up 0%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. 92 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment grade bonds, while mitigating duration risk through swaps.

