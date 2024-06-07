Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

JKHY stock opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

