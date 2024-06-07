Jayesh Sahasi Sells 3,634 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $21,113.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get ON24 alerts:

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,680 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $15,490.40.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ON24 during the third quarter worth $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON24

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.