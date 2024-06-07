Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 32,496 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IES Trading Down 4.8 %

IESC opened at $131.16 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

