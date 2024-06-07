Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Down 1.7%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,307 ($16.75) and last traded at GBX 1,307 ($16.75). 241,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 494,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,330 ($17.04).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.34) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Jet2

Jet2 Stock Performance

About Jet2

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,396.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,339.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 718.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62.

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.