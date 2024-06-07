Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $33,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,669 shares of company stock worth $76,562,935. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

