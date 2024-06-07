Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $44,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.43 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

