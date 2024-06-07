Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JLL opened at $199.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

