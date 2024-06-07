JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Get Herc alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRI

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. Herc has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $43,505,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 185.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 110,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.