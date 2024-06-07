JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $11.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

NASDAQ IREN opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

