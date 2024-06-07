JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Overweight

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

Shares of HUN opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.07. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after purchasing an additional 210,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after buying an additional 183,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,560,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,372,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,678,000 after acquiring an additional 556,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

