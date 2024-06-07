JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 0.4%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.91). 146,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 223,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.92).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.10 and a beta of 0.55.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a GBX 2.76 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -2,156.86%.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

