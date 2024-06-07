JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 69,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 66,076 shares.The stock last traded at $60.24 and had previously closed at $59.93.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $595.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

