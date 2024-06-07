K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99.

In related news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$768,910.00. Insiders sold 364,240 shares of company stock worth $2,748,330 over the last three months.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

