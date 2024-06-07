Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $279.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant has a 12 month low of $196.99 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.65.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,693 shares of company stock worth $827,513 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

