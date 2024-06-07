KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kellanova by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in Kellanova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $68.69.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,366,486 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.