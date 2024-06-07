Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Kenon Price Performance
KEN stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Kenon has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.48.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
