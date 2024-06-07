Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

KEN stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Kenon has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

