Kerry Acocella Sells 2,931 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $320,797.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 91,742 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.56, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.