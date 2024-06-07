KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc Acquires 1,956,182 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Alternative Assets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88.

NYSE:KKR opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $9,636,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 45,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

