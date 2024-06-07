Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $109.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

KRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.83 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Featured Stories

