Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 85,962 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 150,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,518,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $117.98 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

