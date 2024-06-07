Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 898 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

SBAC opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

