Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,446,000 after acquiring an additional 241,347 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $87.68 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

