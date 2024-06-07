Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $217,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,984,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,843,000 after buying an additional 249,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

