Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $582,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,036.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $582,030.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,036.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,968 shares of company stock worth $35,020,500. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $107.91 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.